Two new cases of COVID-19, none of the deaths in the National Capital
A case has been reported in users of the CHSLD The suburbs, which are now 35 to have been infected by the virus, 13 of whom are deceased.
7 July 2020 16: 37
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The National Capital recorded a Tuesday, only two new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.
The other case has been identified in the Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent, bringing to 90 the number of residents of this private institution to the agreements that have contracted the virus. Among them, 38 have died.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, 1863 people have received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the National Capital. Of this number, 1470 are restored, 185 died and 10 were hospitalized (+1), none of which were in intensive care.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The situation remains stable in Chaudière-Appalaches, which still had 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Among these 521 people infected, 508 were cured, eight died, and none was hospitalized.