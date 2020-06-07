Two new deaths caused by the COVID-19 in Ottawa

There are now 25 victims of the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, while the balance sheet daily on Friday reported no new cases detected.
5 June 2020 11: 34
Updated at 17h35
Justine Mercier
The Right
Two of the fifty deaths caused by the pandemic who were added Friday to the balance sheet quebecers occurred in the Outaouais region, where it produces no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two new deaths recorded on the territory of the Outaouais bring to 25 the number of victims of the COVID-19 in the region since the beginning of the crisis.
The two most recent victims of the new coronavirus in the Outaouais region are a person who lived at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond and a person housed in the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe.