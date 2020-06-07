Two new deaths caused by the COVID-19 in Ottawa

Deux nouveaux décès causés par la COVID-19 en Outaouais

Deux nouveaux décès causés par la COVID-19 en Outaouais

There are now 25 victims of the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, while the balance sheet daily on Friday reported no new cases detected.

5 June 2020 11: 34

Updated at 17h35

Two new deaths caused by the COVID-19 in Ottawa

Justine Mercier

The Right

Two of the fifty deaths caused by the pandemic who were added Friday to the balance sheet quebecers occurred in the Outaouais region, where it produces no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two of the fifty deaths caused by the pandemic who were added Friday to the balance sheet quebecers occurred in the Outaouais region, where it produces no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The two new deaths recorded on the territory of the Outaouais bring to 25 the number of victims of the COVID-19 in the region since the beginning of the crisis.

The two most recent victims of the new coronavirus in the Outaouais region are a person who lived at the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond and a person housed in the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe.

The balance sheet of the COVID-19 in Ottawa

Courtesy

For the Outaouais region, the number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus has remained stable, at 548. The data released Friday by the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) show that 65% of people who received a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the area are healed.

Thirteen patients were hospitalized Friday at the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one to intensive care.

The region counts now with 136.6 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, which represents 1 person 732.

The Outaouais region is thus ranked 9th out of 18 in the ranking of the regions the most affected according to the number of diagnoses of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. The first three ranks are occupied by Montreal, Laval and Lanaudière.

Over the past week, there has been an average of 168 testing of the viruses made every day in the region.

The balance sheet of the COVID-19 by territory in the Outaouais region.

Courtesy

Outbreaks

In the Outaouais region, the most serious outbreak of COVID-19 remains one of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, formerly called the Home of Happiness. The pandemic is involved in the death of 13 residents and one employee so far. Thirty-three cases are still active, while 12 residents have been declared cured.

In the case of the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, there are now four deaths among users of the public network that are hosted. Twenty-eight cases are still active.

The distribution of cases by region.

The Right

On the side of the private CHSLD agreement Champlain Gatineau, on the eight cases that have been detected among the residents, there is a death, four cases are still active and three residents who have recovered.

Eighteen of the 25 deaths caused by the COVID-19 so far in the Outaouais region are, therefore, occurring in living environments for seniors or vulnerable persons, which represents a proportion of 72%.

The CISSSO said Friday that 95 of its employees are part of the 548 confirmed so far in the region, and that 55 of them are cured.

