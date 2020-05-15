Two new deaths in the Outaouais region

There are now ten deaths related to the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region.

May 14, 2020 13h43

Updated at 19h36

Justine Mercier

The Right

Two new deaths linked to the COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Ottawa, where there are six newly diagnosed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

These two new victims of the pandemic in the Outaouais region are part of the 131 deaths that have been added Thursday to the balance sheet of the province. The region now has ten deaths caused by the COVID-19.

The president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), Josée Filion, recalled in a press briefing that 90% of deaths in Quebec “are persons aged 70 years and older. “This is the same trend for us,” in the Outaouais region, she said.

The president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), Josée Filion

Screenshot/CISSSO

According to data from the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), where deaths are classified according to the place of residence of the person’s death, and not according to the place of death”, the two most recent victims of the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region were housed in a hospital environment.

According to our information, the first two reported deaths in patients who were already in hospital would be related to the outbreak in the Hospital of Gatineau, which had given rise to a “mass screening” to patients and employees of both floors of the establishment.

Ms. Filion has indicated that the results of this operation are now almost all well-known and that 12 positive cases have been detected, in five patients and seven employees of the Hospital in Gatineau.

The Hospital Gatineau

Etienne Ranger, Archives The Right

The CISSSO, however, has not been able to specify, on Thursday, if there is a “correlation” between this outbreak and one or more deaths.

The director of public health acting in the Outaouais, Dr. Brigitte Pinard, for his part, assured that the epidemiological surveys are conducted by having as a goal to track all the “close contacts” of the confirmed cases, they originate from one care setting or the community. These close contacts are people who have spent a minimum of ten minutes inside of two meters of the person [infected], without protective equipment,” said Dr. Pinard.

Invited to respond to the issues raised in The Law by the relatives of a lady of 86 years who died of the COVID-19, which could have contracted the virus at a Hospital in Gatineau, Josée Filion remained cautious.

“The matter is well supported by the management responsible, she mentioned. […] Like any process, when there are particular situations, […] we did a survey, an analysis to see if there has been a breach or a flaw”.

Filion says that she understands “very well the concerns of the family”, while stating that a follow up will be made with the relatives of this lady, Jacqueline Lévesque.

Regional assessment

The number of confirmed cases in Ottawa since the beginning of the crisis was Thursday to 366 cases. Of the lot, 216 persons are healed – including the seven residents of the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) The Petite-Nation in Saint-André-Avellin who had contracted the virus.

The outbreak of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond of the Hull sector, for its part, affected 22 residents – including five who died. This CHSLD still has ten cases “assets,” said Filion.

Screenshot/CISSSO

The private CHSLD Champlain Gatineau sector, it still reports two confirmed cases among the residents.

The visits of caregivers in NURSING homes have begun this week and there are currently between 50 and 60 each day in the region, said Josée Filion, adding that about 300 people were identified as carers who are entitled to such visits.

Screening

Dr. Pinard has also wanted to say that it is important that the population continues to follow the instructions of government, in particular by limiting the travel of non-essential, keeping two meters distance with other people, washing hands, and wearing a cover-face when the separation physical is not possible.

“In the context also of the déconfinement, it is important to be able to test people who have symptoms in the community, she added. This allows us to better understand what is happening in terms of transmission of the virus in the community, and also it allows us, for the public health, to be able to intervene more quickly if we have confirmed cases.”

Dr. Brigitte Pinard

Screenshot/CISSSO

The CISSSO, which currently conducts an average of 136 screening tests per day, does not preclude the reopening of a centre reserved for the screening if the need exceeds the capacity of the assessment centre.

Any person with symptoms akin to those of the COVID-19 (fever, cough, breathing problems or sudden loss of the sense of smell) is invited to dial the 1-877-644-4545, where a professional will be able to determine if a screening test is necessary and to schedule an appointment, if applicable.

Le Soleil

