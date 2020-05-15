There are now ten deaths related to the COVID-19 in the Outaouais region.
May 14, 2020 13h43
Updated at 19h36
Two new deaths in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
Two new deaths linked to the COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Ottawa, where there are six newly diagnosed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.
These two new victims of the pandemic in the Outaouais region are part of the 131 deaths that have been added Thursday to the balance sheet of the province. The region now has ten deaths caused by the COVID-19.
The president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), Josée Filion, recalled in a press briefing that 90% of deaths in Quebec “are persons aged 70 years and older. “This is the same trend for us,” in the Outaouais region, she said.