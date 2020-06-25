Two other deaths at the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent
The two deaths occurred at the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent to Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.
June 24, 2020 16h19
Updated at 19h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The Quebec city region has recorded two other deaths related to the COVID-19, seven others have contracted the virus.
Up to 1817 people were infected on the territory of the Capitale-Nationale, 1330 of them are restored today. We note that nine people hospitalized, and one of them is in intensive care.
The two deaths occurred at the CHSLD Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent to Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. A total of 32 people have died of the virus. The place also notes three new positive cases, up to 180 people are now infected.
However, the department of public health announced the end of the outbreak at the Mansion and Over to the Atrium (57 cases). During the health crisis, 7 users are died of the virus.
On Tuesday, it also announced the end of the outbreak, to the Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths) and the residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death).
Here is the state of the situation in the other places of outbreak active the virus : CHSLD Le Faubourg (67 cases and 10 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases and 14 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (161 cases and 35 deaths), Clearing of the Woody (17 cases and 1 death).