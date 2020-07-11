Two people died during a face-to-face in Hope Town, Gaspésie
July 10, 2020 19h38
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A couple passed away following a head-on collision occurred in the early afternoon in Hope Town, Gaspésie. The face-to-face would occur during an overtaking maneuver.
The two victims, an octogenarian and a septuagenarian of Paspébiac, rode on route 132 around 13: 30 when they were struck full force by a vehicle that was attempting to overtake a trailer.
Two elderly people were transported to the hospital, where the death of the woman was quickly found. The driver died a little later from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle performing the manoeuvre has suffered minor injuries.
Traffic has been prohibited on the 132 at the height of Hope Town in the course of the afternoon, but is now permitted.