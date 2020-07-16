Two people died in a motorcycle accident in Saint-Gilles
A man and a woman aboard a motorcycle with three wheels are dead in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, at Saint-Gilles, in Lotbinière.
July 15, 2020
To 13.45 pm, the man and the woman were driving on highway 273 when they were involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
“According to initial findings, one of the two vehicles would have deviated from his lane for an unknown reason and would have gone crashing into the other vehicle,” says Valerie Smith, a spokesperson for the SQ.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital, but it does not fear for his life, according to Ms. Beauchamp.
An investigator in the reconstruction of collisions has moved on site to clarify the circumstances of the accident.