Two positive tests at the Phillies: the series against the Blue Jays postponed
The series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait: it was postponed because of the confirmation of the two positive cases COVID-19 at the Phillies.
July 30, 2020 15h54
The canadian Press
The manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, Charlie Montoyo, has confirmed that the new series against the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed.
The formation of Pennsylvania has reported two positive cases to the COVID-19 in its staff and all the activities at Citizens Bank Park are cancelled until further notice.
By video conference before the game scheduled that evening against the Nationals of Washington, Montoyo said that the team has not yet finalized its travel plans for the rest of the week.
The Phillies have indicated that tests conducted Wednesday revealed two positive results: a member of the coaching staff and an employee assigned to the locker room. No player has tested positive.
The Jays had to play a double header on Saturday and another meeting on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies have not played since the discovery of the outbreak of coronavirus in the Marlins in Miami, Monday. The team from Florida played in the first series of the season at Philadelphia last weekend. The four following sessions against the Yankees in New York, two in Philadelphia and two at Yankee Stadium, has been postponed.
Major league Baseball said on Wednesday that the series between the Jays and the Phillies would not be played after the players and staff members in uniform of the Phillies, had tested negative for a second day in a row. An employee assigned to the locker room opponent had already had a positive test at this time.
Major league Baseball did not immediately respond to requests for interviews on this topic.
The Jays had to act as team hostess in Philadelphia. Torontonians will play their home games in the stadiums opponent as their temporary home of Buffalo will not be ready. It must be so for the 11 August.