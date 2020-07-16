Two possible cases of coronavirus in a mine in Nunavut
The site of the mine at Mary River at the northern end of Baffin island, Nunavut
July 15, 2020 13h43
The canadian Press
IQALUIT, Nunavut – Two cases of suspected COVID-19 have been reported in an iron mine at the north end of Baffin island, Nunavut.
Nunavut is the only territory or province in Canada where no case of infection has been confirmed until now.
Two earlier suspected cases were found to be negative. One of them was also at the mine, Mary River.
The chief administrator of the public health of the territory, dr. Michael Patterson, asserts that nothing indicates for the moment that there has been transmission of the virus within the facility of the mine.
The two people involved are asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation, he said. The results of the tests are expected next week.