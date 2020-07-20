Two projects of the vaccines generate an immune response”
Two vaccine projects against the COVID-19, a briton and a chinese, have produced a substantial immune response.
20 July 2020 10: 45 am
Two projects of the vaccines generate an immune response”
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Two vaccine projects against the COVID-19, a briton and a chinese, have produced a substantial immune response and demonstrated their safety for the patients, according to the results of two separate clinical trials, published Monday in the british medical journal The Lancet.
The first, developed by the university of Oxford in partnership with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, has generated a “strong immune response” in a trial on over 1,000 patients. The second project, on which work researchers from Wuhan (China) funded by CanSino Biologics, has provoked a strong response in terms of antibody in another test at the most about 500 participants.
These clinical trials are still in a preliminary phase (phase 1/2 and phase 2), and their efficacy must be established in a test phase 3 on a number of participants, more important, before considering their large-scale commercialization.
These results were very expected: many researchers and laboratories in the world engaged in a race against the clock to find a safe and effective vaccine against the COVID-19.
“If our vaccine is effective, it is a promising option, because this type of vaccine can be manufactured easily on a large scale,” said Sarah Gilbert, a researcher at the university of Oxford.
The vaccine of Oxford and CanSino are based on an adenovirus, as amended, which does not replicate, which makes them safer especially for patients fragile.
None of the trials reported any serious adverse effects. The side effects observed were fever, fatigue, and pain at the vaccine injection site.