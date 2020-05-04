Two right whales in the gulf of St. Lawrence between the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The rules of protection of the right whale, an endangered species, because it is that approximately 400 in the Atlantic ocean have changed this year.
May 4, 2020 18: 44
Updated at 19: 06
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The federal department of Fisheries and Oceans reports the presence of the first two right whales this spring in the gulf of St. Lawrence.
They have been observed in the day on Sunday, may 3, at approximately mid-way between the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. It is whale adults in the two cases.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada decreed closure of sea areas to fishing snow crab at the moment. The rules of protection of the right whale, an endangered species, because it is that approximately 400 in the Atlantic ocean have changed this year. There is no longer a static area close predetermined. The closures in effect throughout the season will be applied to the areas where we find groupings of whales.
If whales are spotted in the same area more than once over a period of 15 days, a designated area will be closed until November 15, 2020. For a whale, or a small group of these mammals, a defined area around the geographic position of the whale observed will be closed for 15 days.