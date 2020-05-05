Two right whales seen in the gulf of St. Lawrence
Photo: Alexander Shields The Archives The Duty
Fisheries and Oceans Canada stated that the right whales of the North Atlantic are back in canadian waters.
Two of these marine mammals have been sighted last Sunday in the waters of the gulf of St. Lawrence by the crew of an airplane of the ministry, which made aerial observation.
The right whale of the North Atlantic, a species that is in danger. Since June 2017, at least 29 of these huge beasts are dead, an unusually high number that has reduced the population of the North Atlantic approximately 400 animals.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada adds that many of the fisheries measures for 2020 are now in place in the Atlantic provinces and in Quebec to help protect these whales during their stay in Canada.
These actions remain focused on the prevention of collisions with ships and entanglements in fishing gear.
A new locking protocol in force throughout the season will be put in place in the gulf of Saint Lawrence at the opening of the snow crab fishing. The closures in effect throughout the season will be applied to the areas where we find groupings of whales.
If whales are spotted in the same area more than once over a period of 15 days, a designated area will be closed until November 15th.
Areas subject to temporary closures are subject to protocols to automatic closing. If one or more right whales are spotted in these areas, a defined area around the geographic position of the whale observed will be closed for 15 days.
The closures can last more than 15 days if whales remain in the area.
Outside of the gulf of St. Lawrence, the bay of Fundy and its critical habitat, the closures will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Particular attention will be paid by Fisheries and Oceans Canada to the observation of three whales or more, or a mother with her calf.