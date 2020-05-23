Two sisters swept away by the COVID at 20 minute intervals
From the village of Saint-Jean-Baptiste, in Montérégie, Fernande and Françoise Malenfant had died in the Gardens of Evangeline. They were with all the two of the COVID-19.
Share
22 may 2020 20: 30
Share
Two sisters swept away by the COVID at 20 minute intervals
Normand Provencher
The Sun
They were nuns and sisters. One was old, the other was the age of 98, almost 99. On may 2, they went out to the Gardens of Evangeline, swept away by the COVID, a twenty minute interval only. As if, after having been so close to their living, Fernande and Françoise Malenfant had been unable to contemplate being separated by death.
This double death unusual has obviously shaken the Congregation of the Sisters servants of the Holy Heart-of-Mary that was seen from a dozen of his own since the beginning of the pandemic. Because of the health measures to be severe, no member of the community was to the sides of the two religious in their ultimate departure.
“In normal times, we surround them day and night our sisters are dying and accompanying them until their last breath, but this time, we were not able to do so because of the COVID, explains Anne-Marie Richard, sister superior of the congregation. Fortunately, lay people have generously prayed with them and sang as it always does.”
From the village of Saint-Jean-Baptiste, in Montérégie, Fernande and Françoise Malenfant, each in their own way, left their mark within the congregation founded over 160 years ago. The two sisters had taken their vows together, there are 77 years of age, in the middle of the Second world War.
Sister Fernande, who has worked as a teacher and school principal, primarily in the area of Portneuf, Ms. Richard holds particularly “his openness to others, especially to the young people.
“It was often said that you learned the art of blackmail life in the families. She had a sense of leadership developed. She had a lot of listening and understanding. ”
—
Anne-Marie Richard, sister superior of the Congregation of the Sisters servants of the Holy Heart of Mary
Sister Françoise, for her part, “is a woman who lived in simplicity, with a lot of dedication,” she continued. She has worked in domestic tasks such as gardener, cook and seamstress. Here was someone smiling, available, who has worked extensively for the cause of missions. She came from a family with links tightly woven. The constant affection that he bore to his sister Fernande was very important for her.”