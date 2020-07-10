Two teens seriously injured in an accident at Rivière-du-Loup

| July 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

Deux adolescents gravement blessés dans un accident à Rivière-du-Loup

Deux adolescents gravement blessés dans un accident à Rivière-du-Loup

Share

July 9, 2020 23h21

Share

Two teens seriously injured in an accident at Rivière-du-Loup

The canadian Press

Two teenagers were seriously injured on Thursday after an exit from the road to Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup, in Bas-Saint-Laurent.

The hiccough occurred on a forest road a little before noon near the chemin Taché Is.

The vehicle of the victims collided with a tree, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The two teenagers were transported to a hospital and their condition was deemed to be critical Thursday evening.

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of this accident.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *