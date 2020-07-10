Two teens seriously injured in an accident at Rivière-du-Loup
The canadian Press
Two teenagers were seriously injured on Thursday after an exit from the road to Saint-Hubert-de-Rivière-du-Loup, in Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The hiccough occurred on a forest road a little before noon near the chemin Taché Is.
The vehicle of the victims collided with a tree, according to the Sûreté du Québec.
The two teenagers were transported to a hospital and their condition was deemed to be critical Thursday evening.
An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of this accident.