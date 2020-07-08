Two-thirds of participants in a survey willing to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19
The analysis of Statistics Canada reveals that the willingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus differs depending on whether the participants have a high level of confidence, or low with respect to the government and public health authorities, in particular with regard to the federal level.
7 July 2020 17h49
Updated at 18h41
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
More than two-thirds of the participants in a special survey by Statistics Canada say they are “very likely” to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 when it will be available.
More specifically, 68.2 percent of the participants in “the data collection initiative by participatory approach” have stated that they were very likely to be vaccinated voluntarily. About 15 % say they are “somewhat likely” that they will ask for the vaccine.
However, a little more than 1 participant out of 10 indicated that it was unlikely (4,1 %) or very unlikely (7.9 per cent) that it be vaccinated against the COVID-19.
These data of the federal agency of statistics, were unveiled on Tuesday.
They have been collected in the framework of the “initiative-a participatory approach”. Even if more than 36 000 participants voluntarily completed the online questionnaire, Statistics Canada points out that its results cannot be applied to the whole of the canadian population, because the survey method is not based on a probability sample.
Level of confidence
The analysis of Statistics Canada also reveals that the willingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus differs depending on whether the participants trust the government or not, and to public health authorities, in particular with regard to the federal level.
Thus, those who had a high level of confidence with respect to the federal government or of the federal authorities of public Health have indicated that they were very likely to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 when it will be available, more than 75 % of them.
Conversely, those who do not trust the authorities are much less likely to be vaccinated.
Statistics Canada notes that a recent survey by Leger revealed that 40 % of Canadians are not in favour of compulsory vaccination, and stated that therefore, “the willingness of Canadians to get the vaccine voluntarily is essential to alleviate the economic and social constraints present”.
The results of this analysis have been drawn from the series of data from Statistics Canada on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Canadian. For this study, they were surveyed from 26 may to 8 June 2020.