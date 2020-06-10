Two yards against Davie
The canadian industry of shipbuilding, where there is a fierce competition, was surprised Tuesday morning to see two sites rivals announce a strategic alliance to win the contract worth several billion dollars for the construction of a new polar icebreaker of the canadian coast Guard — a contract that was supposed to go, in all likelihood, the Davie.
The association-a surprise between Seaspan Marine of Vancouver, and Heddle Shipyards, Ontario, represents a type of cooperation rarely seen in Canada for the lucrative federal contracts. The two projects, as the shipbuilder, quebec Davie, had expressed interest earlier this year signed a contract for the construction of the CCGS John G. Diefenbaker, which will become the flagship of the canadian coast Guard.
But the two companies now claim that they will be stronger together : Seaspan will build the bulk of the large polar icebreaker, and Heddle manufacture of modules and other components.
The Diefenbaker was originally supposed to be built by Seaspan, as well as many other coast Guard ships and two support ships for the canadian navy. Seaspan had been selected as one of the two shipyards, with Irving, in the national shipbuilding procurement Strategy Canada, announced by the conservative government in 2011. But the liberal government subsequent withdrew to Seaspan the contract for the icebreaker last year, when it revamped the national shipbuilding procurement Strategy-Ottawa then asked the sites to canadians to explain why they should win this contract — and how they would comply with it.
The Diefenbaker had been announced for the first time by the conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2008. When it was awarded to Seaspan in 2011, the cost was fixed at 720 million — later increased to $ 1.3 billion, with a delivery planned for 2017. But the delays, technical problems and other troubles have turned the timetable and the budget, and Ottawa has removed the vessel of the backlog of Seaspan last year. The liberal government has still not indicated when it will issue this contract, while the cost of the ship is to the study. The heavy icebreaker that will replace the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, has more than 50 years.
With the revision of the national Strategy, Davie had been added to the other two projects qualified for federal contracts, Seaspan and Irving. Davie was supposed to be the candidate appointed to the contract of Diefenbaker, the liberals have already chosen Lévis in the reshuffle, in order to build six icebreakers smaller for the coast Guard.