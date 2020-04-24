Tyler Rake: a small air of Rambo ** 1/2
Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has the world at her heels after libréré Ovi (Rudraksh Jaiswal).
April 24, 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Netflix relies heavily on Tyler Rake (Extraction) and its star in the title role, Chris Hemsworth. As Joe Russo, director of Captain America and the last two Avengers with his brother Anthony, wrote the script. Those who revel in the Rambo movies, or the series of John Wick, will love this action film is extremely brutal and nervous about simplistic and often implausible. Others may pass their turn.
The choice of Netflix to focus on the central character as a French title, rather than a generic term on its mission is as clear as water of rock : there is a potential of a series of movies.
But unlike Rambo and Wick, which causes Rake to the action has nothing to do with its survival or revenge : they need money… The mercenary accepts a suicide mission.
It must extract Ovi (Rudraksh Jaiswal), the son of a peddler of india, from the clutches of Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli), the dealer number one of Bangladesh’s neighbour.
Obviously, it will not go as planned once you Rake leaves with the youth. Not only Amir Asif has an army of proud-to-arms, but can also rely on the corrupt police of Dhaka. Rake must also deal with a street gang (an illustration relevant to children left behind survive as best they can).
Alone against all, the mercenary veteran will use his gear, his big arm and (a bit) his imagination to get out of this trap. In parallel, Rake and Ovi will get to know and develop a relationship father-son. It was to be expected, as pretty much all the rest, elsewhere.
For his first feature film, Sam Hargrave deploys the full arsenal to maintain the tension. Having worked with David Ayer (Fury, Suicide Squad) and Russo, the former as a stuntman setting on the camera, interspersed close-ups of the reaction and a mounting tight to immerse the viewer in the action.
It is especially the use of the plan-sequence of spiralling breathless chase which attracts the attention (think of the opening of the 007 Spectrum). Bravo.
It was also entitled to the usual (repetitive) scenes of close-quarters fighting unarmed or with fist weapons where Tyler Rake multiplies the victims. The film is strewn with dead by the dozen.
The scenes of close-quarters combat with bare hands are common.
Netflix
Hemsworth has more of his career to his physique than his acting talent, this film isn’t going to change much. The young Rudraksh Jaiswal, however, shows a nice freshness.
Personally, we désolera of the under-use of Golshifteh Farahani in this universe inflated to testosterone. The gifted performer (the daughters of The sun, Pirates of the Caribbean) is used as a deposit in a scenario where the female half of the planet is changing in a very, very distant periphery.
One can think of good and evil, of Rambo, remains the first feature-length film was based on a premise strong : the lack of care (and attention) given to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Here, the pain of Tyler Rake is personal and a matter of bad luck rather than of injustice. In short, trauma individual, rather than collective.
It is very Twenty-first century, I think…
