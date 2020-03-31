U.S. authorities are China, Russia and North Korea hide the exact data about the coronavirus
US intelligence services are trying to provide a full picture of the spread of coronavirus in the world and face difficulties in gathering information about the epidemic in Iran, China, Russia and North Korea, according to Reuters.
Special agencies in the US think these countries are “difficult targets” due to strong state control over information and the complexity of the collection of information in a closed environment, local leadership, even in peacetime.
North Korea was not told about any outbreak of coronavirus, although its government has asked international organizations to help with the supply of masks and testing tools.
Insufficient information, according to American experts come from Russia, where can be introduced the General quarantine after the number of confirmed cases of infection has reached 1836. The lack of information on prevalence from Russian sources can be devastating, as Russia shares borders with 14 other countries and is an important transport centre.
U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo has publicly accused China of concealing the true extent of the spread of coronavirus, mentioning also about the incomplete picture of the epidemic in Iran and Russia.
“We want to get a more accurate representation of the foci of the epidemic and their extension wherever they are, said Jeremy Konyndyk, expert of “Center for global development” and a former head of the USA on rendering assistance in case of natural disasters, involved in the fight against the Ebola outbreak. The world will not get rid of coronavirus until you get rid of it everywhere.”