U Sports cancels its national championships to the fall of 2020
No Vanier Cup this fall, U Sports has cancelled its six national championships.
June 8, 2020 13h58
Updated at 14h44
The canadian Press
TORONTO — U Sports has cancelled its six national championships, including the Vanier cup 2020 because of the pandemic of the COVID-19.
The championship football canadian university must be presented on 28 November in a city that was not yet known.
The Dinos of the University of Calgary are the defending champions after having defeated the Carabins of University of Montreal 27-13 last November.
The réseau du sport étudiant du Québec is still monitoring the situation and has still not made his decision as to the cancellation of all its activities to the autumn session.
The conferences Atlantic canada and Ontario have announced the cancellation of their season interunivertaire for the rest of 2020.
The conference Canada West will not go forward with the team sports for the rest of the year, and it will decide for the game of golf, cross-country, and swimming on the 17th of July.
This decision stems from the uncertainty that persists as to the health and safety of student-athletes, travel restrictions and public health that affect some of the regions of the country and of models offers various programs of study on the campus of the 56 member universities of U Sports.
In addition to the football, the other championships affected are those of the soccer masculine and feminine, the women’s field hockey, cross-country male and female.
“U Sports has worked hard with the four conferences, our 56 member institutions and medical experts to examine the feasibility of presenting our national championships to fall this season, said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, head of the Sports organization in a press release. Taking into account the realities of academic university sports, we have arrived at the conclusion that we had to take this difficult decision.”
Athletes including the national championships are cancelled will not lose their year of eligibility, and their scholarships.