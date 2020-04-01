UAZ called the cost of the bus with automatic transmission
A pickup truck with a six-speed automatic transmission for almost 150 thousand rubles more expensive car with the “mechanics”.
UAZ has published a price list for a new model Pickup – automatic transmission. Car prices start from $ 1 181 000 rubles., while the machine is in a comparable configuration with a manual transmission can be purchased with 1 037 000.
“Pickup truck” equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission 6L50 Punch Powerglide French production, which was developed jointly with General Motors. The same transmission from 2019 mounted on the UAZ Patriot SUV. Pickup truck with automatic transmission is only available in versions with a 2.7-liter gasoline engine capacity of 150 horsepower.
The list of standard equipment car version of the “Optimum” includes front airbags, external mirrors electrically heated,, power Windows, 16-inch steel wheels and air conditioning.
The pickup version Premium (1 333 000 rbl.) completed dynamic stabilization system, temperature sensor outside, multifunctionally steering wheel, driver’s seat with height adjustment, climate control, heated all seats, as well as multimedia with seven-inch touch display.
In the top configuration Status (1 420 000 RUB.) the car is equipped with rear view camera, driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support and a frameless wiper blades. Salon divisions in fabric.