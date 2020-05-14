Uber is going to check the port of the mask, which is mandatory at the wheel
To be able to accept clients, the drivers for Uber will have to take a self-portrait and the application does not allow them to work if they are well-equipped.
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has presented on Wednesday its new security measures adapted to the “new normal”, such as the wearing of the mask, which is now compulsory for drivers and passengers, while some countries and u.s. States have launched the déconfinement.
The global leader in car reservations for tourism with drivers (VTC) has mainly implemented the recommendations of the health authorities (disinfect the cars, keep the windows open, to stay at home in case of symptoms…).
But he went a little farther on the wearing of the mask, in North America, in India and in most of its markets, europeans and Latin americans.
From Monday, to be able to accept clients, the drivers will have to take a self-portrait (selfie) and the application does not allow them to work if they are well-equipped.
“Self-certification, it is well, but after the check it is very important,” said Sachin Kansal, director of product at Uber, during the press conference in video conferencing.
When containment measures have been put in place in Europe and in North America, Uber has encouraged its users to stay in their homes, in advertisements bearing the message “Thank you not to be moved with Uber”.
The platform has also removed the possibility of sharing a ride with other passengers (Uber Pool), which, moreover, can no longer get to the front of the car.
In the Face of the lower extreme of the activity, Uber was forced to delete 3 700 jobs (approximately 14% of the total number of employees that had the company car booking with driver at the end of the year).
“Cautiously optimistic”
With the gradual easing of social distancing, the group expects a gradual recovery of the journeys, particularly on the part of people who must travel and prefer to avoid public transport.
But “the expectations on the standards (hygiene) will increase,” says Sachin Kansal to l‘AFP. “We are cautiously optimistic on the fact that people will want to use Uber, and we want to be ready”.
The group from california has dedicated $ 50 million to the orders of special supplies pandemic, of masks, disinfectant wipes, passing by the bottles of gel hydroalcoholic.
Deliveries have been slow because of the shortage, but the distributions are in progress, assured Mr Kansal.
Drivers will be encouraged to make use of wipes on the surfaces most affected, such as seat belts, but without obligation or verification.
As for the protections between the front and rear seats, drivers are “free to install, it is their choice,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, the ceo of the company.
The application will operate, as before, on a principle of “shared responsibility”: the drivers, the clients, the restaurants partners of Uber Eats, etc., are encouraged to report via the application failure, such as non-port, or the removal of the mask, at the time they note the race.
“The drivers and the users who infringe repeatedly our rules on the masks are at risk of losing access to Uber,” said the boss.