Uber launches in the delivery of groceries
Photo: Pascal Guyot Agence France-Presse
Users of Montreal and Toronto can now order groceries via its applications Uber and Uber Eats.
Uber Technologies plunges in the delivery sector of the grocery store and target certain canadian cities to help kick start these activities.
The technology giant of San Francisco announced on Tuesday that its users in Montreal and Toronto can now order groceries via its applications Uber and Uber Eats.
“They will be able to place orders with local merchants and receive them within one to two hours “, has declared to journalists Daniel Danker, who leads the team of product Uber.
The foray of the company in the grocery sector comes after Uber had announced, in November 2018, it hired a director of grocery products in Toronto. The company has remained secret on the job, but a year later, the potential interest of Uber for a grocery shopping service is to once again become a hot topic when it announced that it was acquiring a majority stake in the young company chilean delivery grocery Cornershop.
Cornershop will be the partner of Uber in the business of delivery of groceries, which will be launched in over a dozen cities in Latin America alongside the canadian markets.
Uber believes that it can set aside a part of the competition, as it sees the grocery store as a natural extension of its delivery service of food growing, and as a way for the company to become a one-stop shop for every meal.