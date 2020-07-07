Uber strengthens its position in the delivery of meals
Photo: Chris Delmas Agence France-Presse
Uber plans to continue to operate separately from the app Postmates.
The u.s. group Uber, which seeks to compensate for the collapse of its activity of passenger transport since the beginning of the pandemic, update on the deliveries of meals at home by purchasing the app Postmates to 2.65 billion dollars.
To complement the services of its wholly owned subsidiary Uber Eats, he had already tried in the spring to take control of another us platform most important, Grubhub. But the discussions had foundered on the price.
The giant cars of transport with driver (VTC) try and more quickly achieve profitability : in the first quarter, it still recorded a loss of $ 2.9 billion, and has fired about a quarter of its employees in may. But Uber Eats has benefited from the measures of distance and physical containment, with a turnover increase of 53 % to 819 million from January to march.
Even if it only represented a portion still lean 3.5 billion revenue accumulated in all, Uber is betting its development. “In the world, the ecosystem of the supply of meals is important, dynamic, highly competitive and growing “, stressed on Monday during a conference call with the boss of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi.
“Consumers and restaurants had already begun to turn to deliveries before the COVID-19, but the pandemic has accelerated this trend and has attracted new consumers and restaurants, many of whom had never considered the possibility of delivery of the goods to eat,” he added. To encourage this, applications have offered promotions important.
According to preliminary results, the orders of Uber Eats more than doubled in the second quarter compared to the previous year.
DoorDash, Grubhub, EatStreet
Applications delivery of meals and shopping, that enable customers to deliver home food quickly and for a moderate cost, have grown rapidly in recent years. They have enjoyed large funding from investment companies as well as the presence of many drivers, bicycle, scooter or car.
Created nine years ago, Postmates struggled, however, to resist the United States in the face of its multiple rivals such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, EatStreet, or Delivery.com. Uber had requested in may the us platform of food delivery Grubhub. But it is the anglo-Dutch Just-Eat Takeaway that had finally swallowed, in a transaction with shares valued at $ 7.3 billion.
Just-Eat Takeaway, the result of a recent merger between the uk’s Just-Eat and the Dutch Takeaway, wants to impose in the face of the british Deliveroo and Uber Eats in this landscape that is undergoing consolidation.
Uber plans to continue to operate separately from the app Postmates. But with the combination of the two platforms, consumers will benefit from a greater choice of restaurants and merchants, while the drivers will have more shopping to do, ” says the group.
The activities of the two enterprises are complementary with geographic areas, and different clienteles, ” says Uber, which also highlights the strong links forged by Postmates with restaurants small and medium size. Uber hopes to also be able to make the equivalent of $ 200 million in savings by bringing the two platforms.