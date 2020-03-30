UEFA intends to complete the season in August
March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In this embodiment, the time of the competition next season will shorten.
UEFA still hopes to resume the Championships, stopped the pandemic coronavirus.
According to The Times, the Union plans to complete the current season in August and, in this case, to shorten the time of the event in the next drawing.
Such a decision would be taken to minimize losses of the coronavirus in football. Because only the transfer of Euro 2020 year resulted in the loss of the Union in hundreds of millions of euros.