UEFA officially postponed the finals of the European Cup in may

The Union of European football associations (UEFA) has officially announced the postponement of the finals of the European Cup, scheduled for may.

This is the official website of the organization.

Postponed to a later stage Champions League finals (30 may), Europa League (27 may) and the women’s Champions League (24 may). The decision to approve the new date is still pending.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, UEFA has today formally postponed the following finals, originally scheduled for May 2020.@UWCL@EuropaLeague@ChampionsLeague No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. Further announcements will be made in due course. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 23, 2020

We will remind, the League indefinitely suspended the draw of the tournaments due to the outbreak of coronavirus СOVID-19, declared a pandemic. Also, the organization moved the European championship 2020 in 2021.

See also:

UEFA has made concessions to financial fair play

Source:

The official site of UEFA