Ukraine joined the UNESCO platform for the exchange of scientific information about the pandemic COVID-19
Ukraine will join an open platform for the exchange of experience in particular scientific information to fight and overcome the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19. Such a platform would be established under the auspices of UNESCO.
Just the online conference featured more than 170 countries, the press service of the Ministry of education.
“Today, under the auspices of UNESCO hosted the launch of a global dialogue on the issue COVID-19 from the point of view of science. We are talking about the unification of efforts of scientists of all countries to tackle the pandemic coronavirus and its implications on the principles of open science, ” – said the first Deputy Minister of education and science Yuriy polyukhovych.
He explained that there will be a single platform, which will host the open exchange of scientific data, initiatives and innovations in the field of individual protection, treatment, monitoring and forecasting the spread of the virus. It is also important that it would block to overcome the social and economic consequences, in particular the continuation of the educational process.