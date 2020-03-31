Ukraine national team leader cursed due to coronavirus and told about the deaths in Italy

| March 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Лидер сборной Украины выругался из-за коронавируса и рассказал о смертях в Италии

Ruslan Malinovsky, the leader of the national team of Ukraine, has strongly appealed to those who condescendingly refers to pandemic coronavirus and does not believe in the seriousness of the problem.

Footballer of the Italian “Atalanta” openly called these people idiots and said that information about the situation in Italy, which is published in the media, true.

“In Italy two nurses committed suicide. It is difficult to see so many deaths. Everything I write about Italy on the Internet is true. Those who think that the coronavirus is a joke, you idiots! I advise others to watch programs about the sea, because too much negativity around,” said Malinowski during a live broadcast in Instagram.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *