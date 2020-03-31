Ukraine national team leader cursed due to coronavirus and told about the deaths in Italy
Ruslan Malinovsky, the leader of the national team of Ukraine, has strongly appealed to those who condescendingly refers to pandemic coronavirus and does not believe in the seriousness of the problem.
Footballer of the Italian “Atalanta” openly called these people idiots and said that information about the situation in Italy, which is published in the media, true.
“In Italy two nurses committed suicide. It is difficult to see so many deaths. Everything I write about Italy on the Internet is true. Those who think that the coronavirus is a joke, you idiots! I advise others to watch programs about the sea, because too much negativity around,” said Malinowski during a live broadcast in Instagram.