Ukrainian manufacturers of antiseptics warn of the lies on the labels
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (ACU) warns producers to mislead consumers with false information about the antiseptic properties of sprays, solutions, gels, etc., as well as their ability to destroy the virus, including COVID-19.
“The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine warns producers against the dissemination of false, incomplete or inaccurate information about the antiseptic or disinfecting properties of sprays, solutions, gels, wipes and other means, as well as their ability to destroy the virus, including COVID-19, with the goal of attracting consumers”, – stated in the message.
The Committee noted that the dissemination of information (on the packaging, labels, advertising, newsletters, etc.), which misleads consumers, in particular, can be considered:
- encourage consumers to purchase products by using information derived from coronavirus/COVID words and/or visual images of the virus;
- dissemination of unsubstantiated information about the ability of the product to influence the viruses, including COVID-19, or increasing immunity;
- specifying properties means not relevant information contained in technological documentation;
- the absence or insufficient quantity of active ingredient in the composition;
- spreading false information about the time of effective action, the minimum necessary amount of funds, and the like;
- dissemination of information that the tool disarms a specific percentage of the bacteria (95%, 99%, 99.9% uptime, etc.), if the appropriate tests were not conducted;
- the lack of permits granted by authorized bodies.
In the event of the introduction of consumer confusion, the AMC will take all provided by the Law “On protection from unfair competition” measures, including the imposition of fines of up to 5% of the company’s revenue for the previous year.
The Ministry recalled that the Minister of health at a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies noted that currently in Ukraine the registration procedure is antiseptic and sterilizing agents legally blocked.
According to him, the Ukrainian government is just going to simplify the procedure for combating coronavirus.
As reported, Ukraine as of 2 April, recorded 804 case COVID-19, including 20 deaths, 13 people were recovered.