Ukrainian orchestra of remotely recorded clip
Twenty-five musicians recorded the album on the phone while in quarantine, and brought them together into one video.
Ukrainian PRIME orchestra Orchestra remotely created clip. About it reports a press-service of the symphonic show team.
The musicians have joined the worldwide campaign StayAtHome and decided to support those who are in isolation.
Twenty-five members PRIME Orchestra recorded on smart phone your music. Of them were created life-affirming clip. In the team argue that Ukraine never did.
The orchestra performed tracks Bad Guy Billy Iles, Giant Calvin Harris and Rag’n’bone Man.
It is noted that the training and rehearsals were held via videoconference. Clip borrowed from musicians nine days.
The orchestra had to interrupt a nationwide tour. Due to numerous questions about the continuation of the presentations, the participants had the idea to create a remote entry. To continue playing, the musicians plan in June.