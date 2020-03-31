Ukrainian polar explorers are coronavirus control on the way to Antarctica
Members of the 25-th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition arrived in Chile, where he will stay under observation for some time before you can continue the journey to the station “Akademik Vernadsky”, the official website of the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine.
Ukrainian polar explorers are waiting to be sent to Antarctica, while in the Chilean city of Punta arenas on the shore of the Strait of Magellan. All participants passed the tests for coronavirus and was healthy.
“At the station they have been waiting for the explorers and simovici 24-th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition, and a seasonal detachment of researchers, which we managed to score in January-February, – says the head of the National Antarctic scientific center Eugene Wild. – I will remind that from-for quarantine on the 25th the expedition failed the first time to get to Latin America and she was forced to return to Kiev. But now the team is already in Chile and we expect a successful shift change. This even now contributes to global warming. In Antarctica this year has been abnormally warm, so the water area of the station will be free of ice throughout April. In “normal” years, the station closed with ice after the first ten days of April”.
Eugene Wild also noted the role of the foreign Ministry and Ukrainian diplomats across the path of movement of the expedition. According to him, it is thanks to the Ukrainian diplomats managed to secure permission for travel explorers through the country, which has closed its borders to foreigners.