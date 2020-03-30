Ukrainian startup in online education attracted $ 10 million
Ukrainian EdTech-the marketplace for learning foreign languages Preply attracted 10 million dollars, the amount is almost twice the amount of all previous investments (5.6 million dollars).
The lead investor is a London venture capital Fund Hoxton Ventures, in addition to his round invested Point Nine Capital, All Iron Ventures, The Family, EduCapital and Diligent Capita. Also participated several angel investors: Arthur bone of Woods ex-CEO Upwork Gary Swart, the head of Unity Technologies David Helgason and Soundcloud founder Daniel Hoffer.
The funding will help the company to strengthen its positions in the markets of North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK. In addition, Preply will open a branch in the USA, a strategically important project for the region. Now the company has offices in Kyiv and Barcelona.
For teachers planning to launch new tools. They will help assess assignments, track progress and more effectively to help students. Plans and development of mobile applications for Android and iOS. Strategy Preply – to grow together with customers.
Today we have collected 10 000 teachers. Every month the service receives about 5,000 applications from teachers who are high-quality selection.
