Ukrainian team: our match of the century No. 1
In this difficult, coronavirus, karantinis time let’s remember something good. Not even very good. Very very! For example, the most iconic matches in the history of the national football team of Ukraine.
Then, at the beginning of September 1998, Ukraine has indeed been written and spoken about the match of the century. But in those years the relations between the two former republics of the Soviet Union was not so bad (and this is understatement) as it is now.
In our country, this match was awaited with great anticipation. The stadium was not filled only for the reason that the League is required to split the Russian fans not to sell tickets to nearby places with the Russian sector, and indeed the Apple was nowhere to fall. This measure was not in vain, because the Russians strongly provoked Ukrainians, revealing seated during our national anthem, and then initiating a fight with the police, and once in the lower tier, where there were fans of our team, flew smoke bomb.
Those who missed the stadium, watching the game on TV, and the rest of the house of Kyiv, including the author “s FR” Dmitry Pakowski, remember that the street was empty, not like the current quarantine. Watching soccer in bars then it was not fashionable, and bars was not as much as now.
At that time teams were considered about equal in strength, but the difference was that…
First, in the starting lineup of Russians took three players who were born in Ukraine: Semak (current coach of “Zenit”), Onopko and Kanchelskis. Plus the main coach of Russia was born in Kiev and a graduate of our “Dynamo” Anatoly Byshovets.
Secondly, the Ukrainian team consisted mainly of talented youth, and Russia decided to bet on experience. For this, by the way, the Byshovets and went after the defeat of the Russian media. In particular, they did not understand, what sense was to return to the national team of veterans, if in the end neither carp nor Pavement, nor Dobrovolsky or Shalimov nor Kiryakov has not stepped into the starting lineup and two first appeared in the second half. Like, if Byshovets said that creates a team with an eye on the 2002 FIFA world Cup (Russia got there, but departed from the group, being behind Japan and then not very strong Belgian team), then what is the point of now return players to the 2002 world Cup will be well over 30?!
Plus the Russians were actively writing about the fact that Anatoly Fedorovich a lot wrong with the squad.
Surprised composition and józsef szabó, who suddenly put three pure forwards, adding to pair Shevchenko – Rebrov still powerful Skachenko, by the time fled Kiev “Dynamo” and vpechatlenii in Moscow “torpedo”. But in General, as expected, the rate was made for the players of Kiev “Dynamo”, which was already booming in Europe, in the spring of that year made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Dynamo in the starting lineup featured seven. It would be more, but the then captain of “Dynamo” Oleg Luzhny failed to heal the injury, while left midfielder Vitalii Kosovskyi Arsene Wenger, apparently, and was replaced by a third striker.
They could, however, be less, but Vladislav Vashchuk was able to return and take their rightful place as the last defender.
There was another reason, which played in favor of Ukraine. At that time the Russian team prevailed he was still a mess (in mid-August of that year, Russia defaulted on short-term bonds. Almost completely replaced the leadership of the RFU, and the new, led Koloskovy, didn’t want to see Byshovets at the head of the Russian national team) – our pohlesche. The Russians wrote that a field at a base in Novogorsk did not survive the heavy rains and turned into a swamp, where twice a day I rolled the ball players of the national team, and in the Vnukovo airport, the airline demanded from “Gazprom”, whose plane was flying team, some old debt, and did not declare the landing a few hours! We even now such an attitude to the first team it is hard to imagine.
Byshovets was accused not only weird part, but in too defensive tactics. He wrote that he absolutely should not have released the first five minutes of the defenders. Because of this, supposedly, the attack didn’t have enough people, and in defence, it was still very bad. Of the players who played exactly two defenders – Central Kovtun and right Minko – got more than others.
And it was true. Ukraine is entirely dominated and played much convincing account. This is the match, and not Moscow, with the crazy goal of Shevchenko, I think the best match in the history of our football team in the twentieth century.
Especially great advantage of our team was in the first half, Ukraine won 2:0, both goals were scored in the first half hour. First Shevchenko nice butt extended supply Rebrov free-kick, and from Donetsk Popov closed the far post. Well then Vashchuk, intercepting the ball from his penalty area, rushed to the counter in the center and flying half-pitch (even more), gave a magnificent pass for Skachenko, who expertly threw Harina, having one-on-one.
In the second half Popov nearly brought the score after another error of the Russians in defence, but sent the ball over the crossbar.
Varlamov cost the same to reduce the gap by scoring a header after a free kick, followed by another attack of our team. Kovtun unsuccessfully dropped my head to his goalkeeper. His pass was intercepted by Sergei Rebrov, sent the ball past Harina and was shot down by Russian goalkeeper. Professional foul: remove the Keeper and a penalty that was converted by the victim.
What was happening in this moment in the stands is beyond words! Wave in the stands, waves were rolled on gate of visitors! In the victory over Ukraine’s principled opponent no doubt. The victory was well-deserved, beautiful. Though later born in Ukraine Onopko one ball played, only bad luck has prevented our score and the fourth, and even fifth ball. Rebrov hit the crossbar and with the score 3:2 our not implemented out two in two, and Dmytrulin and oiled from a good position after a pass of Shevchenko! But hardly anyone of the Ukrainians in these moments so very sorry for the mistakes our players, won a magnificent victory.
After that Russia lost at home to France and it is quite unexpected in Iceland, and at the end of the year Anatoly Byshovets has been dismissed. In the team Byshovets has worked in just 149 days, with him the team has played six matches, and all six were defeated – from Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, France, Iceland and Brazil.
The national team of Russia headed by Oleg Romantsev, and with him it began to rise. The Russians won six qualifying matches in a row, including in France, while Ukraine has started to lose points where it was not required: in Armenia and at home to Iceland was recorded draws. That turned out that despite our great start (9 points in three games) and disgusting start of Russians (0 points in three matches), the return match of these teams in Moscow was decisive.
But about it next time…
Ukraine – Russia – 3:2
September 5, 1998. The selection for EURO 2000.
Kiev. NSK “Olympic”. 82 000 spectators
Goals: Popov (14), Skachenko (25), Varlamov (66), ribs (74, penalty), Onopko (87)
Deleted: Kharin (72)
Ukraine: Shovkovsky, Mikitin, Golovko, Vashchuk, Among First Eleven, Husin, Priests, Kovalev (Kriventsov, 88), Shevchenko, Rebrov, Skachenko (And Managed To Score 46)
Coach: Jozsef Szabo
Russia: Kharin, Minko, Chugainov, Kovtun, Yanovsky, Semak (Top, 73), Onopko, Kanchelskis (Karpin, 71), Alenichev (Bridge, 64), Kolyvanov, Varlamov
Coach: Anatoly Byshovets.