Ukrainians do not sweep products from the shelves: which products fell the hype
High demand for food stopped and the sales volumes are gradually declining sales of sugar fell by 27%, fat – 30%, butter – by 50%.
This was written by the Deputy Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture Taras Vysotsky in Facebook.
“High demand for products, which was observed last two weeks, stopped sales volumes are gradually declining, retailers replenish their stocks. Over the last week, more just the realization of decreased sugar (-27%), fat (-30%) and butter (-50%), – Vysotsky wrote.
According to him, also reduced sales of other products that saw high demand. Sales of buckwheat decreased by 17%, flour 10%, onions by 22%.
Stocks of products in 10 major commercial networks (fora, Our land, Eco, Silpo, Tray, bill, Sedam, Auchan, Stolychnyi agricultural center, ATB), as of April 1, compared to average figures over the past week increased as follows: stocks of sugar grew by 33%; sunflower oil – by 36%; buckwheat – 36%; milk fat content of 2,5% – 39%; rice – by 42%; of wheat flour of the highest grade – 43%; pasta – 47%; meat chicken (carcass) – 48%; butter fat content of 72.5% by 48%.
As reported, on March 26, the Kyiv regional territorial office of Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has opened a case against suppliers of food and the largest network of food stores of Kiev into a significant rise in price of products in the capital.
Earlier, on March 24, AMC announced it recorded in some regions the rise in prices since the beginning of March of buckwheat more than 50%, wheat by 24%, sugar – by 16%. Prices have increased significantly in some networks and for vegetables: almost 60% grew potatoes, doubled up prices of onions and carrots.