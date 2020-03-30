Ukrainians in Bali, which was sent for observation, complained of terrible conditions: video
The Ukrainians, who arrived in Kiev to Bali via Qatar, spoke about the conditions in which they were placed on the observation in the hotel “Kozatsky”.
The corresponding video published online.
Overall, as noted, conditions are not bad, however from the faucet in the rooms flowing water the color of rust. Guests of the hotel complain of the cold and small room.
“Small room for 14 days. Not to go on the floors will be the national guard. And so that’s 14 days the three of us in this small room,” says the author of the video.
It is also reported that despite the fact that checking into a hotel – free food it paid.
Caution, foul language: