Ukrposhta plans to sign agreement to launch mobile branches in the regions
National postal operator “Ukrpochta” plans to sign an investment agreement on launching mobile offices in settlements where lives more than 2 thousand people.
This was reported by General Director of Russian post Igor Smelyansky in Facebook.
“Worked out and in the process of signing an investment agreement on launching mobile offices (today they would be useful),” – said Smelyansky.
Smelyanskiy reported earlier that Ukrposhta is ready to sign a loan agreement with one of the international financial institutions. The volume of the borrowed funds will amount to 100 million euros, which will be focused on program of development of the enterprise. The enterprise investment program to 2020 for the first time in the history of the company will amount to more than UAH 1.6 billion.
Also, in mid-March 2020 Smelyanskiy reported that the post office won in the Supreme court case regarding the implementation of mobile post offices is a trial experiment was implemented in Chernihiv region, but was stopped by a court decision. And starts to spread this project across the country.
Mobile office is a service to clients, which provides for the provision of postal and financial services, mobile post of the brigade in each locality with a population of less than 2 thousand in the so-called points of presence. To date, 80% of the rural branches are located in settlements where lives less than 2 thousand people.
The implementation of this project will be a tool for the provision of financial and other services, for example, in the energy sector. According to Smelyansky, today 37% of citizens do not have access to financial services due to the lack of Bank branches in their localities. At the same time, the offices of “Ukrposhta” are present in 100% of settlements.
Within 2 years, “Ukrpochta” plans to introduce a 1000 mobile offices.
In addition, thanks to mobile offices is also planned to implement another pilot project for the delivery of drugs in the village. Among other things, will increase the efficiency of the state program “Affordable medicine” to more than 15 million citizens of Ukraine.
To implement the pilot project “Mobile offices” Ukrposhta beginning in may 2018 in the Chernihiv region. The area was selected first because it is quite a large area with relatively low population density.
In July 2019 the District administrative court of Kyiv ordered the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine to restore the stationary post offices in villages with less than 2000 inhabitants. The corresponding decision was accepted by results of consideration of the claim of public organization “Social movement Sergey Korovchenko “Update” to the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine, where a third party provided JSC “Ukrposhta”.
The court ordered the defendant to resume the work of stationary post offices of JSC “Ukrposhta”, which were replaced by mobile post offices in pursuance of the impugned order. Among the grounds of acceptance by court of such decision in the case was the breach of procedure adoption of the order of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the violation of article 19 of the law of Ukraine “On postal communication”.
In August, 2019 “Ukrposhta” appealed the decision of the District administrative court of Kyiv on the case on the restoration of stationary post offices in villages with population less than 2000 inhabitants in Chernihiv region.