Ukrspirt will produce raw materials for antiseptics
The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill No. 3275 allows, among other things, the GP “Ukrspirt” produce disinfectant directly on their plants.
This was reported by the press service of Ukrspirt.
“The Verkhovna Rada voted for the bill No. 3275, which, among other things, allows the manufacture of disinfectant (raw material for antiseptics) on the basis of plants of SE “Ukrspirt”. For these purposes, will operate additional factories,” – said in the message.
As noted by the acting Chairman of SE “Ukrspirt” Sergey Bleskun, the deputies voted for amendments to the legislation that allow to lay the price of alcohol without excise duty in manufacture of disinfectant for antiseptic.
“Until April 30 the SE “Ukrspirt” will produce sanitizer immediately on the basis of their works. The procedure is as follows: the domestic producers provide to us Tara, we produce alcohol, we are denaturation and produce a disinfectant (according to the approved formula). The whole process is under the supervision of the employees of the State tax service”, – said Blessen.
The document, in particular, provides a temporary simplification of production needed to counter the spread of the coronavirus.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a temporary ban of alcohol for the period until 1 June 2020.
Ukrspirt last week signed 106 contracts for the sale of alcohol to Ukrainian producers of disinfectants and antiseptics. Until June 30, 2020, the company operates a simplified procedure for the purchase of alcohol: buyers (legal entities or Flam) need to sign a simplified agreement with a state enterprise to pay a bill and you can immediately come to the factory and pick up the purchased alcohol. This mechanism applies if the buyer does not need more than 1000 liters of alcohol per quarter.
In the GP “Ukrspirt” in the job was additionally running 4 plants in total now there are 14 plants; their total capacity is 26 thousand decalitres of alcohol per day.