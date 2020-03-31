“Ukrzaliznytsia” will launch a free train for physicians
The schedule service of Ukrzaliznytsia will be provided to local authorities for bringing to the attention of employees of medical institutions.
“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched a social program to free medical service to haul trains in connection with the distribution of respiratory disease COVID-19.
As reported the press service of the company, all costs for the transportation company undertakes and travel for medical will be free.
It is noted that the question of the supply of physicians has been agreed with the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine.
“A preliminary list of routes and number of seats needed for transportation, was calculated on the basis of data from local authorities. The basis for the travel doctors is a business card or other proof of work in a medical facility. A prerequisite is the availability of personal protective equipment, particularly mask or respirator and gloves,” – said in the message.
To clarify the schedule of trains you can contact us by telephone hotline uz – 0800503111 and Messenger official page of “Ukrainian Railways” in Facebook.
From March 17, “uz” ceased passenger international train transport until the completion of quarantine period, and has also restricted the operation of railway stations.