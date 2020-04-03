Uman: budget sequestration is inevitable
To resume the state of the program after the coronavirus.
Budget sequestration, which tries to hold the Cabinet to overcome the effects of the global crisis, is a necessary and unavoidable measure. This opinion was expressed by former Finance Minister Ihor Umansky in an interview LB.ua.
In his opinion we can’t use scripts Spain, Italy, France, Germany or other European countries because “they are rich, they have “fat” that is not us, and they have the mandate of society – from the point of view of the budget and legislative procedures – is much higher.”
However, says Umansky, the Ministry of Finance initiated a number of bills to address the crisis.
“I have written three bills that are actually very connected. Because the budget code, he outlines prescribes the General procedures. The law about the stabilization Fund – temporal story. The law about the change in the budget – fiscal policy for this year, based on the legislative framework, which is. Total we have? The decrease in revenues, the need for the establishment of the stabilization Fund and instrumentation, how it should work.
Home – the law on the stabilization Fund. Now no one can calculate, understand what tomorrow will bring, what challenges will follow, how to respond to them and how much money it will need. Today we need to add the salaries of doctors, tomorrow need to provide some emergency things, the next day – to buy equipment, etc., the Verkhovna Rada can’t always agree on and to vote such changes in the budget to respond immediately,” – said the former Minister.
However, he said that the main directions where and how he can spend money, issued a rather rough brush strokes, as the exact calculations it is impossible to give even a week in advance.
“We knew that revenues would collapse, objectively, they are already flying to hell. Foreign markets are closed, domestic markets closed, everyone withdraws into his shell. The stabilization Fund is needed as a tool to, after the sequester, creating a resource, we had the opportunity to react quickly….The stabilization Fund is a tool that would allow, for example, to give direct subsidies to certain categories of the population left without a livelihood. To give direct subsidies to utilities to the city remained without light or water. I don’t know in which city and where this problem may arise, I just write it as a direction where I can spend money,” – said Umansky.
According to him, to avoid the sequestration budget is impossible.
“Many were outraged: how can I stop the preparations for the Olympic games? Wait, what the Olympic games? They still will not! And we have more budget money going to waste? Guys-the athletes were prepared, understand everything, but this year, I’m sorry, without the Olympics. The movies are going to remove? What kind of movies? How you intend to shoot in conditions of quarantine?
My approach is very simple: I cut all the “wishlist”, this whole DFRR, roads, construction of airports, stadiums. What airports, if the flights we have by and large stopped? And Yes – I had significantly (three times) to increase the budget deficit. But these are the main parameters of the budget as a whole has been agreed, including with the IMF. After a coronavirus, again, can resume the appropriate budget program if they are appropriate,” – said the former Minister.