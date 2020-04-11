Uncertainty around the date of entry into force of the ACEUM
Photo: Lars Hagberg Agence France-Presse
First expected on the 1st of June, the beginning of this new commercial era will now have to wait at least an additional month.
The uncertainty about the date of entry into force of the new free trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico. First expected on the 1st of June, the beginning of this new era will now have to wait at least another month, but maybe even longer, to allow more time for certain industries to prepare.
We thought the matter resolved when the House of commons in Ottawa has formally ratified the Agreement, Canada–Us-Mexico (ACEUM) on march 13, elected officials, and mexican americans had already given their green light, respectively on 12 December and 29 January.
But now, the three governments were still to be confirmed mutually that their regulatory frameworks were prepared for the entry into force of the agreement for puts in motion a final countdown of sixty days. Canada and Mexico have sent their notifications on 2 April, but are still awaiting those of their american neighbour.
This expectation gives office the entry into force of the ACEUM on the 1st July, at the earliest, since it must occur on the first day of the third month after the sending of the last notification.
Early 2021 ?
This occurs while the three countries have yet to agree on how to meet some of the new common rules that they have set for themselves and to appoint the members of their future arbitration tribunals, said Thursday the information site american Politico.
But this false start happens also, and perhaps most importantly, while the north american automotive industry calls for more time, or even until the beginning of 2021, to prepare for new rules that will require in particular a marked increase, but gradual, content, materials north america-production. Supported by the mexican government and a group of elected officials from both camps in the u.s. Congress, the motion also argues the additional challenge posed by the pandemic of COVID-19.
The ACEUM is expected to enter into force somewhere in July, August [or] September, ” but the automotive sector could benefit from a grace period longer, suggested Tuesday the under secretary at international Trade mexico, Luz Maria de la Mora, in a video conference at the Wilson Center in Washington.
The idea would be far from pleasing to Donald Trump, according to the internal sources of Politico. In full election year, the u.s. president would, on the contrary, have finished as quickly as possible with his promise to replace the current free trade Agreement north american (NAFTA).
Ottawa is flexible
The canadian government would be sensitive to the arguments of the automotive industry and willing to be flexible as to the date of entry into force of the ACEUM, always according to the sources of Politico.
Prompted by The Need to comment on the situation Friday, the office of the vice-first minister and responsible since the beginning of the folder, asked by chrystia Freeland, is much more vague. “The representatives of the government of canada continue to [be] coordinate closely with our businesses, our unions and the other national stakeholders, he indicated by e-mail. As our economy and the global economy are facing significant challenges related to the COVID-19, we all know that it is important to maintain access to the market of our largest trading partner. Our government will continue to work in close collaboration with the government of the United States and the government of Mexico in order to determine an effective date that is convenient to all parties. “
The new imbroglio comes as the multiple trade wars launched by the unpredictable president, and now the pandemic of sars coronavirus, have leaded the international trade. In an update of its forecasts this week, the world trade Organization (WTO) was invited to prepare a new fall of 13 % to 32 % of world trade this year. The countries of North America seemed particularly at risk with a downward spiral in expected exports from 17% to 41 %.
Agreed at the end of three long and difficult years of negotiations imposed, first among the three NAFTA countries, and then between the White House and the democratic majority of the House of representatives of the Congress, the amended version of the new ACEUM is received, in the month of December, to meet Donald Trump, according to which the NAFTA is in force since 25 years was “the worst commercial treaty ever signed” by his country, and will be replaced by the ” best and most important trade deal ever concluded by the United States “.