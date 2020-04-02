Under house arrest has placed the suspects in the beating and abduction of krivorozhane
In Krivoy Rog the three men kidnapped and beat a guy 23 years old at the time of the investigation the suspects will be under house arrest.
On March 28, the police reported that in Saksahan region of Krivoy Rog, unknown assailants beat a man and stole his. The girl is the victim and the taxi driver on the street saw kidnapped the guy and called the police.
Victim Stanislav Zivko told our colleagues that three people severely beat him. According to him, the men threatened him with a gun and said, that will take you outside the city.
On the foot of krivorozhane threw the concrete slab and shattered two of the radius. Stanislav was seriously injured. According to Stanislav, the attackers were going to drown him in order to avoid responsibility before the law.
“Two of them went to the store, bought vodka and started buying me drinks. They wanted to pretend that I supposedly got drunk and got hit by a car, “- said Stanislav Zivko.
Law enforcement tracked down the suspects in the kidnapping and beating of krivorozhane and detained them.
As reported by the journalist of our website, the press service of the Krivoy Rog police Department, investigators have contributed information in the Unified register of pretrial investigation under part 2 of article 146 (illegal imprisonment or kidnapping) and part 2 of article 355 of the MCC (coercion to perform or not civil objazatelstv).
The court placed them under house arrest during the investigation.
At present militiamen find out circumstances of incident.
According to the materials: 1kr.ua