Under the sun, the Spaniards leave hidden without grumbling
Already compulsory in transit since the 4th of may, the mask is now in Spain at the age of six years on the streets or in closed places such as shops where it is not possible to maintain a safety distance of two meters with someone.
May 21, 2020 10h44
Thomas Perroteau
Agence France-Presse
Alvaro Villalobos
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — Do not put it, it is like “jumping into the water without knowing to swim.” Already widely worn, the mask became mandatory on Thursday in Spain and is perceived as essential to combat the epidemic.
“The more we use tools (against the virus), the better it is”, told AFP Miguel Domingo, architect 49-year-old walking his two dogs in the neighborhood of Chueca in Madrid, where the heat is already intense.
“This is not a matter of obedience” to the rules dictated by the government, but “responsibility”. “If all the world had had the responsibility of having a little common sense,” putting a mask from the beginning, the virus “would not have spread like wildfire throughout Europe”, he adds.
Already compulsory in transit since the 4th of may, the mask is now in Spain at the age of six years on the streets or in closed places such as shops where it is not possible to maintain a safety distance of two meters with someone. 3 to 5 years, its use is recommended.
“It gives me a sense of security,” points out Cristina Quevedo Jorquera, a school teacher of 47 years.
“There will still be contamination with the mask, but no mask, this would be tantamount to jumping into the water without knowing to swim”, the judge does it.
Her children “are used easily,” she says since her daughter was 10 years old was “sick and had to wear a mask all the time at home” at the height of the epidemic. Despite the suspicions, “we didn’t know if it was the COVID, because they have not tested”, she said.
“It annoys me when I’m running”
In the streets of Madrid, the epicenter of an epidemic that has caused nearly 28,000 deaths in the country, the obligation has not been fundamentally changed things so that the mask was already in use for large parts of the population since they have been allowed to go out walking in recent weeks.
“The fact that it became mandatory, I don’t appeared as an extra effort. It is a good thing if it is something that helps us get out of this situation,” says Maria Herrero, who walking his daughter a year and a half in his stroller.
“It is true that it is not comfortable, it’s hot, but it is a measure that has meaning, because we are very many in the road and it may very well be people who have the [COVID-19] without knowing it”, abounds in Marta Ranz, mother of three children living in the wealthy area of Salamanca.
For children, wearing the masks is more complicated. “Sometimes they don’t want to get out for not having to put on the mask, because they can’t touch the things, because there are no swings”, she adds.
His daughter Marcela, 8 years, confirms. “It gives me warm and this annoys me, because when I’m running, I don’t have air and it is very, very annoying”.
But despite this it includes. Because if people do not put masks, “the virus will never go away”.