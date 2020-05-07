“Wearing a mask is a gesture of social”, points out Monica Whitham, a professor of sociology at the University of the State of Oklahoma. “This shows that you pay attention to the health and safety of others,” she explains.
May 6, 2020 15h52
Under the threat, an american city waives the mask mandatory [PHOTOS]
Juliette Michel
Agence France-Presse
STILLWATER — in the Face of intimidation against employees, and the threat of an armed attack by people invoking their individual liberties, the mayor of the u.s. city of Stillwater has had to yield : he has renounced to impose the wearing of the mask to the customers in the stores.
This requirement was integrated in a document of 21 pages prepared by the city to accompany the progressive reopening provided by the State of Oklahoma, restaurants, and shops from the 1st of may.
“About three and a half hours after the entry into force” of the text, “we began to receive emergency calls from stores stating that the employees were challenged and insulted, sometimes threatened with physical violence, told AFP Norman McNickle, the director of municipal services.
“At the same time, the police received a call from a person claiming that if we continued to impose the wearing of the mask, it would use its right to the second amendment”, he adds. In other words, it would use a firearm.
This kind of threat is taken seriously in the United States : in Flint, Michigan, a security officer was shot Friday after an altercation on the subject of wearing a mask.
“We have not folded in the face of raw, we wanted to protect the traders,” said Mr McNickle.