Under the threat, an american city waives the mask mandatory [PHOTOS]

| May 7, 2020 | News | No Comments

Sous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

Sous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

“Wearing a mask is a gesture of social”, points out Monica Whitham, a professor of sociology at the University of the State of Oklahoma. “This shows that you pay attention to the health and safety of others,” she explains.

Share

May 6, 2020 15h52

Share

Under the threat, an american city waives the mask mandatory [PHOTOS]

Juliette Michel

Agence France-Presse

STILLWATER — in the Face of intimidation against employees, and the threat of an armed attack by people invoking their individual liberties, the mayor of the u.s. city of Stillwater has had to yield : he has renounced to impose the wearing of the mask to the customers in the stores.

This requirement was integrated in a document of 21 pages prepared by the city to accompany the progressive reopening provided by the State of Oklahoma, restaurants, and shops from the 1st of may.

“About three and a half hours after the entry into force” of the text, “we began to receive emergency calls from stores stating that the employees were challenged and insulted, sometimes threatened with physical violence, told AFP Norman McNickle, the director of municipal services.

“At the same time, the police received a call from a person claiming that if we continued to impose the wearing of the mask, it would use its right to the second amendment”, he adds. In other words, it would use a firearm.

This kind of threat is taken seriously in the United States : in Flint, Michigan, a security officer was shot Friday after an altercation on the subject of wearing a mask.

“We have not folded in the face of raw, we wanted to protect the traders,” said Mr McNickle.

Sous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

Debbie Agular, a housewife of 40 years old nurse, regrets for the way in which the local authorities wanted to impose the wearing of the mask, what it stands for.

AFP, Johannes EiseleSous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

“About three and a half hours after the entry into force” of the text, “we began to receive emergency calls from stores stating that the employees were challenged and insulted, sometimes threatened with physical violence, told AFP Norman McNickle, the director of municipal services.

AFP, Johannes Eisele

Relief

On the main street lined with small shops and restaurants in this university town, the port of the mask is random.

In his store of memories, Angie Griswold is especially relieved to have been able to start working again. “People are willing to spend money and to be outside,” she said.

Even if she fears a resurgence of the disease in the coming two weeks, she does not wear a mask. Too annoying. And she believes that it is necessary to let the virus make its way.

But she would obey “without anger or hostility” to the law if it was required.

Kely Lyda, owner of café Aspen, wears a mask to the grounds of the jungle.

He had to wait for Monday to re-open the doors of his establishment to the public, the time to install a screen of plastic at the counter, the brands of distance on the ground and spread the tables.

It does not require its customers to the port of the mask. But “there are so many questions without answer for the moment as I lean on the side of caution,” he said.

Debbie Agular, a housewife of 40 years old nurse, regrets for his part, the way in which the local authorities wanted to impose the wearing of the mask, what it stands for. It would have been better, according to it, the imposing since the beginning of the confinement, and not at the time where life resumes its course.

“In our State, we are quite independent and a lot of people are very attached to their human rights,” she explains in the street, a coffee in hand. Require suddenly the client to wear a mask “is felt as a deprivation of liberty and not as a measure designed to protect”.

Riley Flack does not hesitate to brandish the u.s. Constitution. This inhabitant of Stillwater has been asked to speak at a city council meeting Monday night, virtual and streamed live on Facebook.

“You should be ashamed of the way you have totally ruled out the idea that [the tax of the port, mask] could be unconstitutional”, has-t-he rifle.

Sous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

Kely Lyda, owner of café Aspen, does not require its customers to the port of the mask. But “there are so many questions without answer for the moment as I lean on the side of caution,” he said.

AFP, Johannes EiseleSous la menace, une ville américaine renonce au masque obligatoire [PHOTOS]

On the main street lined with small shops and restaurants in this university town, the port of the mask is random.

AFP, Johannes Eisele

Gesture social

He acknowledges that the situation is “difficult” and that the city council “wants what is best for Stillwater. But, to accuse-t-il, “I would appreciate to have a little more consideration for my rights as an American.”

“Wearing a mask is a gesture of social”, points out Monica Whitham, a professor of sociology at the University of the State of Oklahoma. “This shows that you pay attention to the health and safety of others,” she explains.

But in a country like the United States, “very individualistic”, and in a republican State like Oklahoma, where “there is a certain rejection of the authorities”, “everyone is not necessarily ready to do so, especially when they have the impression that this is an order which violates their rights”.

In addition, “among the concerns for health and safety, the concerns for the economy, people are scared, frustrated and exhausted by the situation,” said Mrs Whitham. “It is not surprising that some people react a little bit to flower of skin.”

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *