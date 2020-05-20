Under us pressure, WHO accepts an investigation into his action
The director-general of the world Organization of Health, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Agnes Pedrero
Agence France-Presse
Elodie Cuzin
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — Faced with the ultimatum of Donald Trump, the member countries of the world Health Organization decided Tuesday to open an investigation “independent” on his reaction to the pandemic of novel coronavirus, which continues its ravages throughout the world and is making progress in particular in Latin America.
Of the 194 WHO member states, during a teleconference novel devoted to the disease which has claimed more than 318 000 deaths in the world since its appearance in China in December, agreed to launch “on the earlier of (…) an evaluation process that is impartial, independent and comprehensive” of international action undertaken in the face of the pandemic.
This assessment, the contours of which remain unclear, will have to sift through “the steps taken by WHO to face the pandemic of COVID-19 and their chronology”.
This agreement, reached with the approval of the China and the United States, is a response to the president’s accusations by Donald Trump that judge WHO pledged in Beijing and issued an ultimatum of one month, under the threat of leaving this body, of which the United States was traditionally the first contributor.
“If the WHO is not committed to significant improvements within a period of 30 days, I will turn the temporary suspension of funding to the WHO in a measure permanent, and reconsider our membership in the organization”, he tweeted on the night of Monday to Tuesday.
Beijing responded by accusing Mr. Trump, whose country is the most grief-stricken in the world, with more than 90 000 deaths, of seeking to “evade their obligations” to the organization and to “smear China’s efforts to address the epidemic”.
According to the resolution adopted Tuesday, the investigation can provide “scientific missions and collaboration on the ground”. China declared itself open to an independent investigation, but not before the end of the pandemic.
Russia, where the disease has begun a slow decrease, but where hot spots remain, has denounced what it called us attempts to “break” the organization.
“We are against a case (the WHO), who would be in the political interests or geopolitical of one State, in other words, the United States,” said the vice-minister of foreign Affairs of russia Sergey Riabkov.
During this time, the army was deployed to Chile in the poor neighbourhoods of Santiago after riots against food shortages related to the total containment is imposed on the capital, first home of the contagion of the country. “We are hungry”, “we need to work”, chanted residents.
The country of 18 million inhabitants, reported Tuesday the highest increase in contamination (3 520) and deaths (31) due to the COVID-19 in 24 hours.
“On behalf of the EU”
While the pandemic has brought to its knees the global economy, France and Germany have proposed Monday as a stimulus package of 500 billion euros to try to revive activity within the EU, whose members are still struggling to agree on a plan of recovery common.
In practice, the German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron proposed that the european Commission borrows on the markets “on behalf of the EU”, before returning the money to the european countries, and “to the sectors and regions most affected.”
The pandemic is considered to be under control in Europe, where the majority of the countries have started to déconfiner their populations, according to variable schedules.
Five central European countries (Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) are planning to open the borders separating them in mid-June.
“We believe that we can create a “mini-Schengen”, allowing people to travel without border controls, testing, or quarantine, in mid-June,” said the head of the diplomacy of Czech Tomas Petricek.
The Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece agreed to reduce from mid-June to the travel restrictions in force since mid-march.
Anxious to see return this summer for the German tourists, the head of Italian diplomacy, Luigi Di Maio, has launched in the popular daily German Bild a call to come in the peninsula.
“Come to spend your holidays in Italy. Come visit our beaches, our coasts, our mountain villages, taste our cuisine. We are ready to welcome you with our smile”, to them he launched.
In preparation for the summer holidays the city of Ostend, on the coast of belgium, announced Tuesday the establishment of a booking system for access to its most popular beaches, in order to ensure “maximum distribution” of the vacationers on its waterfront.
Several european countries have cracked open their borders for seasonal workers to cope with the lack of arms for the harvest.
“It is time to go to work, earn money, and then go home happy,” says Mykola, 32 years, before taking a special flight from Kiev to Helsinki.
In Britain, a new count by the office for national statistics (ONS) has revealed that the number of deaths due to the coronavirus (more than 41 000) was much higher than that announced by the ministry of Health (over 35 000).
The difference is due to a consideration of the deceased persons in retirement homes, as the government is accused of having neglected.
“Global public good”
As the race to the vaccine continues in the world, the american society Moderna Monday announced encouraging initial results, but to take with caution. Of large-scale tests are planned in July.
In China, the prestigious Beijing University (Beida) said to have discovered a potential cure based on antibodies taken from patients cured of the COVID-19.
On Monday, the chinese president Xi Jinping had assured that a potential vaccine, the chinese would be a “global public good”. Mr. Macron has also felt that “everyone should have access to a future vaccine.
Pending a medical breakthrough, Donald Trump made a surprise move on Monday, revealing that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug against malaria, whose effectiveness against the coronavirus has not been demonstrated.
“I’ve been taking it for a week and a half (…) I take one tablet a day”, he said, declaring that he had “no symptoms” of the COVID-19.