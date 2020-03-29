Unique rally Riley Lynx 1934 burned down but was rebuilt
From a fire that destroyed the car remained only fragments of the chassis and bodywork, but they were in good hands.
Roger Fontaine, last rally racer, and his wife penny of Sutterton (Lincolnshire, England) no children, so time for Hobbies is enough: Roger used to spend leisure time restoring old cars. In 2015, he announced on social media that picks up the car for a new project, and some time later a friend informed him that found the rally Riley Lynx 1934.
The Roadster was produced by the British brand Riley from 1926 to 1938 and is now considered a collector’s item, showing an example of the Golden era of British car design. The problem was in that instance, in the past brilliant, now were a few badly charred wreckage lying in the shed. Conventionally preserved may be considered only a frame around which Roger decided to restore the former appearance of a rally car.
He re-made the wooden skeleton of the body and all external panels, by using the surviving original fragments, writes Autoevolution. Then began the painstaking process of searching for details (about the financial cost history is silent) and build the car. The project was completed in 2018, but first, Fontaine faced difficulties registering their Riley Lynx, de jure does not exist, then treated for a broken knee, and to top it all had to contend with cancer.
But in January 2020, Roger invited his penny to ride on the “Phoenix,” as aptly dubbed it fully restored to its former glory the car. And then wrote the book “Phoenix”, which is now available for purchase on Amazon.