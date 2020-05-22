United states : 2,43 million new registered as unemployed in a week
The United States recorded more of 2.43 million new applications for unemployment benefits during the week of 10 to 16 may.
May 21, 2020 8h59
Updated at 9h28
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The United States recorded more of 2.43 million new applications for unemployment benefits last week, a level still exceptionally high while the COVID-19 has brought the economy to its knees, according to figures released Thursday by the department of Labor.
The number of newly registered unemployed during the week from 10 to 16 may is a little higher than the expectations of analysts, which expected $ 2.4 million. It is, however, lower than the previous week, the number of which has been revised slightly down (2,687 million).
In total, since the sudden stop of the economy in mid-march with the measures put in place massive containment to contain the pandemic in the country, more than 38.6 million people were pointed to the unemployment.
Since the historical record of 6.8 million new unemployed registered during the last week of march, the number of new entrants decreases slowly each week.
In contrast, the total number of indemnified persons continues to climb to levels never seen before, and more than 25 million Americans are now reaching the level of unemployment. The difference with the total number of requests is explained in particular by the people for which the allocation request has been denied, as well as by those who have been able to find a job.
Moreover, manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region (northeastern United States) remained in the red in may for the third month in a row, still affected by the impact of the pandemic COVID-19, according to the index of the local branch of the u.s. federal Reserve (Fed), also published on Thursday.
This indicator of activity has certainly gained ground (+13 points) in may, but he stood at -43,1 points and is therefore still in contraction, says the Philadelphia Fed said in a statement. This is consistent with the expectations of analysts who had been expecting -43 points.
The indicator measures the perception that the industrial of the third region of the federal Reserve (covering eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey) have conditions through the activity of their company. The survey was conducted from 11 to 18 may.