United states: governor defends himself after a controversy over the déconfinement
The governor Michigan democrat, Gretchen Whitmer
May 26, 2020 20h06
AFP
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The governor Michigan democrat, Gretchen Whitmer, said Tuesday the joke was to get out of a scandal, after her husband had sought to take advantage of his status to put the family boat in the water, in apparent contradiction with the recommendations of déconfinement still strict that it has itself formulated.
It was a trait of humor that didn’t work,” said Ms. Whitmer, who in mid-march had decreed restrictions among the toughest in the country to curb the epidemic of coronavirus in its northern State of the United States, one of the most affected by the COVID-19.
Since then it has become a prime target for opponents of the containment and of the president Donald Trump, a supporter of the rapid reopening of the u.s. economy.
May 18, Ms. Whitmer has authorized the resumption of some activities for the holiday of Memorial Day in the north of the State, a tourist area surrounded by lakes where she owns a house.
She had, however, cautioned non-residents of that region, asking them not to rush and to “think carefully” before getting there.
However, a few days later, her husband called a company wintering of boats in northern Michigan to ask to put his boat in the water before the long holiday weekend of Memorial Day, according to the daily Detroit News.
In a message on Facebook, which is more public now, the boss of the company Tad Dowker explained that its employees had refused because the planning was complete.
The man on the phone would have then clarified that it was Mark Mallory, the husband of Mrs. Whitmer, and asked if it was “making a difference”.
Approached to be vp
The governor is considered as one of the leading nominees for the position of vice-president Joe Biden, the democratic candidate for the presidential election in November.
On Monday, an elected republican has denounced on Facebook this attempt of favouritism. “The real leaders do not cut the files in not obeying the orders that they themselves have decreed against us”, he said.
Tuesday, Gretchen Whitmer has tried to put an end to the controversy by explaining that her husband had asked “jokingly” if the fact of being the spouse of the governor would serve him to cut the queue, “knowing that it would not”.
“He thought that he would laugh at the nose, it has not been the case,” she added, stressing that he regretted this “trait of humour, which has no market”.
In a message published in the end of last week, the company wintering clarified that Marc Mallory had expressed his understanding when he was told that an update to the water his boat was impossible quickly.