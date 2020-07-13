United states: the debates are raging, the case will explode
The administration Trump debate in favour of the re-opening of schools in September.
July 12, 2020 22h23
Lucie Aubourg
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — the debate on the reopening of schools, strongly defended by Donald Trump, was still raging Sunday in the United States, a question has become highly political, as is that of wearing a mask at a time of soaring contamination in the country.
In the Face of the records of daily new infections, particularly fueled by an increase in rampant cases detected in the major States of the south of the country such as Florida or Texas, a leader of the us department of Health estimated on Sunday that a reconfinement in these areas was not excluded.
“Everything should be considered,” said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health, on ABC. “We are all very concerned about the increase in the number of cases,” he said, warning them to expect that the number of hospitalizations and deaths continues to climb.
The signals are alarming, and the administration Trump remains criticized for its lack of a national strategy that leaves it up to the 50 u.s. States, the responsibility of managing the crisis.
“It is necessary that 90% of people wear a mask in public” in the most affected areas, pointed out Brett Giroir.
Donald Trump had never worn publicly mask until Saturday, when it appeared the covered face for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in a hospital near Washington.
The american president has helped to make this the key object to curb the spread of the virus, a symbol of division, and laughing at, for example, his political opponents who are, including his rival democrat for the presidential election of 3 November, Joe Biden.
Another topic brought to the forefront by the american president: the re-opening of schools in September, which depends on the local authorities, and on which it insists for weeks.
“I urge all schools to open and provide their students with full-time courses”, said on CNN Sunday morning, the minister american Education Betsy DeVos, relaying the call of president.
“The rule should be that the children return to school in the fall”, she hammered, highlighting the catastrophic consequences of their closure for “vulnerable populations”. The possible resurgence of the virus can be “managed school-by-school”, and any approach that “uniform” would be wrong, she said, .
“If schools do not re, and do not keep their promises, they should not receive funding” federal, said on Fox News, the minister, reiterating a threat made by Donald Trump.