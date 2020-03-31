Unlike anything in the history of economic shock: Job in USA you can lose 47 million people
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the crisis associated with the spread of the coronavirus, and the US Federal reserve, the peak of the damage has not yet occurred. According to a recent analysis of what can be the consequences of the pandemic, COVID-19, economists predict a reduction in total employment of 47 million people, which corresponds to an unemployment rate at 32.1%, reports the American television channel CNBC.
The forecasts reflect the high character of jobs at risk which ultimately can be lost because of the government’s economic freeze, to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“By historical standards is a very large figure, but it is quite a unique shock, which is not similar to one another experience experienced by the US economy over the last 100 years, “wrote research economist of the fed Miguel Faria and Castro.
However, according to the channel, the work does not take into account those who can change the profession, thereby reducing the overall level of unemployment.
However, the unemployment picture already looks grim, warns CNBC.
A record 3.3 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect this week to be joined by 2.65 million people.
It is expected that on Friday the number of jobs in non-farm payrolls for March will decline only 56 thousand, but this is largely associated with the statistical distortion due to sampling period to count, which occurred before the government introduced the methods of social distancing.
The Central part of the study, Faria and Castro is based on the results of a previous fed study that shows that 66.8 million workers are employed in “occupations with a high risk of dismissal.” Sales, production, cooking and service. Another study also showed 27.3 million people employed in jobs with high intensity of contacts, such as barbers and stylists, the staff of the airlines and service of food and beverages.
Then, the calculations took on average these workers and assessed the loss at just over 47 million jobs. This would lead to the reduction of unemployment in the United States to 52.8 million, more than three times worse than the peak of the great recession. The unemployment rate is 30% higher than the peak of the great depression. Then unemployment was at 24.9%.