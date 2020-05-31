Claudette Serving and Victorian Valley have been murdered 25 years ago. The murder has still not been resolved.
May 30, 2020 20h46
Updated at 21h21
Unsolved murder of the couple Serving-Valley: 25 years later, the grief still so bright
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
For Johanne Vallée, the pain is still as lively, 25 years after the murder of her parents, Claudette, Used and Victorian Valley. His grief is all the more difficult to do, since this crime occurred in the area of Turret to Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Haute-Gaspésie, remained unpunished. Powerful testimony of the eldest of the three children of the couple who said to be post-traumatic shock from the may 29, 1995, the first day of this sordid story.
For Johanne Valley, this event is like a wound that has never closed, even after a quarter of a century. “It doesn’t change. This week, I had a choke in the throat. I knew the day was coming, and I dreaded because it is really sad. It feels wrong. It’s been a week and more that I do have anxiety attacks and that I lack of air. It has destroyed my whole life because I too had trouble, I have out too, I too cried and I’m still crying. This is not an easy life to live! It is a life that must be managed, despite the difficulties, to have a normal life through it all.”
As a consolation, the woman who is now 59-years-old appreciate the small joys of life which, through his grief that never lessened with time, arise to the occasion. “My parents make us live with beautiful things, even if they are dead, she believes. They have special permission to be there to help us and to make us experience things that no person could live apart from the rest of us.” For example, Mrs. Valley tells the story of his niece Claudia, who, to mark this sad anniversary, has bought roses for his mother, Manon. Without knowing it, she placed the flowers in a teapot that had belonged to her grandparents that she had not known, being born two years after their death. “My sister, when she saw it, she cried, said Johanne Vallée. We always had things like this: small pleasures through our misfortune.” The most beautiful moments are those that she lives with her grandchildren. “My grandchildren keep me alive!”
Revolt
All these little joys fail, however, to mitigate the anger that Johanne Valley feels. “I am revolt because they do not rest in peace even today, and nor will I,” she says, voice strangled by emotion. It kills me slowly, because it hurt, what has been experienced, and it is always forced to relive the same thing. All the time, it is sure that one has the money, and then we cry. After 25 years, it is also hard. It is as if it was the first year that we went without our parents. I saw it the same and my sister saw it as well.”
The fifty-year-old believes that if the murderers were finally arrested, it would feel much more resilient. “I would go to the cemetery and I would say that my parents can rest in peace. To find the assassins, this would be the best gift that I could not have my entire life because after this, it would be finished.”