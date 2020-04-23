Until the decline: Confined in the woods ** 1/2
The survivalist can be found in a base isolated in the middle of the forest for training, including the manufacture of homemade explosives.
March 27, 2020 4: 00
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Until the decline, the first feature film from quebec produced by Netflix, comes at an opportune time. The suspense follows a survivalist who feared an economic disaster, or ecological, or even… a pandemic! Recluse for a week-end in a stand-alone basis for a fiscal year conducted by a guru-coach, they will have to put the theory into practice to save their skin!
For the little story, the scenario Until the decline walked a lot in the middle, without finding a taker. Director Patrice Laliberté and Nicolas Krief, his friend and co-writer, was the answer : it is a story-type “Netflix”.
Indeed. This explains it : it is a entertainment that is violent with stakes drama low, but delivers its dose of suspense in spite of the implausibilities sometimes difficult to swallow. There is no doubt, moreover, that it will find its audience on the platform of streaming. Also because the offer of québécois films was found half-starved and that it is strongly rooted in our nordicity.
The story focuses on Antoine (Guillaume Laurin), a young father who is an idolater Alain (Réal Bossé), in which he follows the tutorials on YouTube. When the specialist freak survivalism offers to register for a training at its base, isolated in the forest, and it accepts on-the-field.
On the spot, he got on well with three men and two women of disparate, but animated by the same fear that the sky their tomb on the head. Among them, David (Marc Beaupré), paranoid first-and dog-of-pocket Alain, and Rachel (Marie-Evelyne Lessard), an ex-military broken in the melee, ending up at the front.
One quickly understands that they will play an important role in the sequence of things — which takes a long time before you snap. An establishment which, curiously, remains on the surface of his characters and proves to be, ultimately, a bit pointless when one of them dies accidentally while handling homemade explosives.
Which will put fire to the powder, without bad game of words. Will a game of hide-and-seek in the woods, in the middle of winter, mode survivalist. The camera borrows as much from the film of the other hand, the western, and Patrice Laliberté managed to keep a good tension and offers a few surprises.
It is, however, a little big to be totally credible. The scriptwriters would have been an advantage to better exploit what pushes these people, who seem to be “normal” and adhere to conspiracy theories;but also their flaws and their fear of the Other. On the contrary, the dialogues are still superficial. The creed of Alain, “we are enlightened citizens who have an ideal in common,” it is a bit short.
Fortunately, Until the decline relies on a strong distribution (Marc-André Grondin is unrecognizable). Starting with Marie-Evelyne Lessard (view in 19-2), whose physical play and incarnate helps to maintain the intensity of the last half-hour.
Without being as bloody as a certain cinema hollywood action, Until the decline revels in the violence of the usual kind — rarely operated in Quebec, except (Podz, for example).
All in all, nothing very original. And to conclude with , Soon This Place Will Be Too Small, Lhasa de Sala, a humanist artist, is particularly inappropriate in the context. Not evil, certain that she would not have given his endorsement of his living…
The generic
Rating : ** 1/2
Title : Until the decline
Genre : Suspense
Director : Patrice Laliberté
Actors : Marie-Evelyne Lessard, Guillaume Laurin, Réal Bossé
Rating : 13 +
Duration : 1: 23: