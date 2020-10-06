The large animal first scared the neighbors and alerted the authorities, who requested maximum caution if they were close by. Finally, they helped him return to the sea.

2020 never ceases to amaze us. The most unusual situations that anyone could imagine are happening. A good example is what happened in Chile, where a sea elephant lost its way and appeared walking through the streets of Puerto Cisnes.

However, in a short time they realized that the elephant was harmless and, in a show of commitment to nature, the neighbors decided to help it return to the sea.

In this way, coordinated and with a large cloth, they carried it to the shore. In this way, the story had a happy ending.

